Changes to Orioles Park this year

BALTIMORE — There's only one place on the planet you can chant "Let's Go O's!" in unison with thousands of other Orioles fans. Orioles Park at Camden Yards' opens the season of home games on April 6th when the O's start a three game series against the Yankees.

This season you'll want to bring your appetite. There's a smorgasbord of new food options to try. You can get a B-More Chicken Box at the Bleacher Grill, with 3-hand breaded jalapeno buttermilk brined chicken tenders, old bay western fires, and a traditional Hawaiian roll. At the Rooftop Bar in center field you can get the Yard Dog, three foot-long hotdogs on a foot-long roll smothered in crab meat. They're also bringing an old staple back to the park. Boogs will send the smell of smoky pit barbecue down Eutaw street once again.

Besides good eats, one of the most anticipated new additions is the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant. The sportsbook/bar combines sports betting and the ballpark to give fans the best of both worlds.

You'll see the game live and hear all the pomp and circumstance leading up to it while you're also experiencing other games. So imagine that you're here for a Monday night game. And the ravens are also playing a Monday night game, you could see both of those at the same time. And you'd see odds on the odds boards and on the ticker during your experience to ensure that you're getting kind of the full sports 360.

- Kristin Mackey, SuperBook Sports, Vice President of Marketing

SuperBooks replaced Demsey's on Eutaw Street and opens on opening day.

The park also revamped their team store and replaced the entire field with new sand and Kentucky bluegrass sod.