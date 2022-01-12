Changes are coming to the DPW recycling system for Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — To prevent future delays, The Department of Public Works announced modifications to the City’s recycling collection operations.

This was announced by DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell and was designed to bring stability and predictability to routes impacted by delays in recent weeks. This will begin next week on January 18, and will move to bi-weekly collections for recycling, using an alternating A and B cycle system. This modified collection schedule will remain in effect until further notice.

“I want to thank Baltimore City residents for their patience as we have had to make hard choices while trying to navigate staffing challenges made worse by this recent spike in COVID-19 cases,” said Director Jason W. Mitchell. “This change to bi-weekly recycling collections will help the Department manage for the long-term. These modifications are essential to stabilize operations and ensure consistent, predictable, and sustainable services for residents.”

Over the last month, DPW has experienced severe staffing shortages due to the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases and the recent winter weather conditions in the Baltimore area have also made it difficult for solid waste operations.

As the Department transitions to the new recycling schedules, these will be the five DPW Residential Drop-Off Centers that are open Monday through Saturday: