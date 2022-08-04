Centaury Highschool Marching Band To Represent Maryland in Hawaii

SYKESVILLE, Md — The Century High School Knights Marching Band is raising money after being chosen to represent Maryland in the 2022 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. On December 7th, the band will begin their five-day trip and perform in Honolulu Hawaii. They need at least 80 thousand dollars to make the five-day trip happen to make sure each band member has their uniforms and can get their safely along with their instruments.

The donations are taxable and can be made via check or online. If you would like to donate by check, the check can be made out to Century High School Instrumental Music Boosters, c/o Century High School and cent to 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. If you would like to donate online, you can click here.