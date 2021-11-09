Cecil County man arrested on child pornography charges

PORT DEPOSIT, Md — A man in Cecil County was arrested and charged Friday for distribution and possession of child pornography.

31-year-old Eric Todd Dixon has been is charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography, altering physical evidence of a crime, providing false statements to police and obstructing and hindering a police investigation.

Maryland State Police 31-year-old Eric Todd Dixon

Authorities arrested Dixon after they found multiple child pornography files on his devices. Dixon was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.