Cecil County man arrested on child pornography charges

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 17:11:03-05

PORT DEPOSIT, Md — A man in Cecil County was arrested and charged Friday for distribution and possession of child pornography.

31-year-old Eric Todd Dixon has been is charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography, altering physical evidence of a crime, providing false statements to police and obstructing and hindering a police investigation.

Authorities arrested Dixon after they found multiple child pornography files on his devices. Dixon was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

