Cannabis seed handout

BALTIMORE, Md — Starting tomorrow, recreational marijuana will become legal in Maryland.

In celebration of the change, the nonprofit Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) will be handing out free cannabis seeds.

As part of MDMJ’s The Question Four Seed Score program, they will meet with DC volunteers at Chevy Chase Circle to receive 30,000 cannabis seeds.

Those seeds will then be passed out at more than 13 locations throughout the state.

The handout for some locations will begin noon Saturday. Other locations will start their handouts at 3 and 4 p.m.

You can find your nearest location along with a start time below.