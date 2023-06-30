Cannabis seed handout

Watch Now
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 2:21 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 02:21:57-04

BALTIMORE, Md — Starting tomorrow, recreational marijuana will become legal in Maryland.

In celebration of the change, the nonprofit Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) will be handing out free cannabis seeds.

As part of MDMJ’s The Question Four Seed Score program, they will meet with DC volunteers at Chevy Chase Circle to receive 30,000 cannabis seeds.

Those seeds will then be passed out at more than 13 locations throughout the state.

The handout for some locations will begin noon Saturday. Other locations will start their handouts at 3 and 4 p.m.

You can find your nearest location along with a start time below.

