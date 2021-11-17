Calvin Ball looks to discuss health related concerns in town hall meeting

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — Vaccines, booster shots, and other health related concerns will be the topic for tonight's town hall meeting in Howard County.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will host a Health & Wellness telephone town hall this evening, November 17th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will cover important health topics and the County executive will be joined by many other executives such as Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed, President, Howard County General Hospital, Dr. Clarence Lam, Maryland State Senator, Dr. Michael Martirano, HCPSS Superintendent, Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer, Jacqueline Scott, Director, Department of Community Resources and Services, and Denise Giuliano, Executive Director, NAMI Howard County.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked hand in hand with our partners to ensure our residents are well informed and have access to health care,” said Ball. “Our efforts have led to one of the highest vaccination rates in Maryland – with 96% of residents 12 and older receiving at least their first dose. In addition to our vaccination efforts, we’ve recognized the increasing need for more mental health access and services for our community, and we hope to address many of our residents’ questions and concerns.”

The town hall meeting can be found on the County executives Facebook page or you can dial-in at 1 (855) 756-7520 Ext. 76498#