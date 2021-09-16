Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Business owners discuss pandemic relief funding's impact

items.[0].image.alt
CORP-Digital-Default-Image-1280x720-WMAR.png
Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 19:39:04-04

TIMONIUM, Md — Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and local business owners highlighting today the impact of emergency COVID-19 relief funding on restaurants and arts venues in our state.

The American rescue plan's shuttered venue operators grant program provided nearly $23 million to businesses and nonprofits including art galleries, theaters, museums, and music festivals.

While restaurant revitalization fund provided more than $40 million in grants to restaurants in Maryland’s second district alone. Myrie’s island kitchen was one of those recipients.

"The restaurant revitalization fund that was given to Myrie's island kitchen has allowed us to keep our staff, keep our doors open, pay the rent, pay the utilities, I could go on."

The American rescue plan was passed by congress earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019