Business owners discuss pandemic relief funding's impact

TIMONIUM, Md — Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and local business owners highlighting today the impact of emergency COVID-19 relief funding on restaurants and arts venues in our state.

The American rescue plan's shuttered venue operators grant program provided nearly $23 million to businesses and nonprofits including art galleries, theaters, museums, and music festivals.

While restaurant revitalization fund provided more than $40 million in grants to restaurants in Maryland’s second district alone. Myrie’s island kitchen was one of those recipients.

"The restaurant revitalization fund that was given to Myrie's island kitchen has allowed us to keep our staff, keep our doors open, pay the rent, pay the utilities, I could go on."

The American rescue plan was passed by congress earlier this year.