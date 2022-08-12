Watch Now
BSO wrapping up summer concert series with 'Harry Potter' performances

Photo by: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Posted at 3:04 AM, Aug 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra wraps up their 'Summer with the Symphony' series this weekend.

Audiences can enjoy 'Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone' in Concert' in three performances. You can watch the very first Harry Potter film while the orchestra performs the original score from legendary composer John Williams live.

There's a show at the Meyerhoff in Baltimore Friday night at 8 p.m. and tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. The season finale is scheduled for Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets.

