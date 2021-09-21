Brightview Columbia announces the opening of their 45th location

COLUMBIA, Md — Today Brightview Senior Living opens their doors to a new community in Columbia.

Brightview Columbia serves seniors seeking independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. The brand-new, monthly-rental senior living apartments provide residents with everything they need for an engaged, fulfilling lifestyle. With the new opening in Howard County they now own and operate 45 vibrant communities along the East Coast.

"We are elated to open the doors of our first Brightview community in Howard County, and we look forward to getting to know our residents while introducing them to our engaging and award-winning programming," said Kadine Mitchell, Executive Director of Brightview Columbia.

Brightview Columbia offers 91 independent living, 53 assisted Living and 26 apartments designed specifically for the needs of residents living with dementia. They also provide residents with restaurant quality dining on site and other community amenities.

"Our teams of experienced, enthusiastic associates are what make our communities unique. The talented associates who have been selected to lead our first Howard County community are honored to serve the greater Columbia community, said Mitchell."

Also, Brightview created Wellspring Village which is a neighborhood within the community created for people living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. The neighborhood provides an atmosphere where both residents and their families can enjoy amenities and programming designed to optimize engagement at all stages of the disease.

Brightview hopes to expand in other parts of the east coast as they announced their opening today in Howard County.