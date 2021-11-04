Brand new playground in Howard County provides learning opportunities for kids

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — Park playtime is more inclusive now at a park in Ellicott city.

The new playground at Savage park has what you'd expect slides, swings areas for kids to run around but it also has communication and education tools.

At the entrance there's a nonverbal communication board. It's got braille on it to allow those with limited or no verbal skills and those who are visually impaired to communicate with others.

It's mainly there to help children with special needs communicate with their parents or their caregivers. It's also there to help people speaking different languages communicate and have fun.