BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station

Baltimore Police Department
Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station Thursday.

It happened around 4p.m. at W. Mulberry Street. A man was shot and killed.

Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or you can remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7

