BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station Thursday.
It happened around 4p.m. at W. Mulberry Street. A man was shot and killed.
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags.
Homicide Investigation, Seeking to Identify https://t.co/PsEAzhoqvu pic.twitter.com/hgGr9xbxmA— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 30, 2022
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or you can remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7