Boy dies after fire ravages home on Christmas morning

BALTIMORE — A boy has lost his life after an accidental fire ravaged his home on Christmas morning.

The fire took place at the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive in Gwynn Oaks. Seven-year-old Clinton Chimobi Ezeamaka, was pronounced dead yesterday at the pediatric burn unit of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

After an investigation, it was concluded that the fire began because of improperly discarded cigarettes in the apartment directly below the victim's third-floor apartment. The fire then spread upwards and burned into the building's roof structure so that the victim was trapped with heat and fire beneath him and above him.

Seven people were displaced as the fire damaged 16 apartment units and rendered them uninhabitable. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.