HARFORD COUNTY, Md — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive today.

Their hope is to fill their critical need for blood and blood products. Todays blood drive is in Harford County at the BEL AIR CHURCH of the NAZARENE.

Before you register to sign up, you will want to take a look at theRed Cross’s requirements for donating. If you qualify, you can register to donate here.

Todays donation is from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.