Black owned bakery ransacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A black owned bakery in Baltimore was ransacked earlier this week now the community is helping where they can.

It happened on Tuesday at baked in Baltimore on Reisterstown road vandals caused thousands of dollars in damages. The shop was forced to throw out cakes and other desserts. Today volunteers stopped by to help the shop prep and package orders.This isn't the only support the shop has been receiving.

"People have been calling they've been sending messages through Facebook people been showing up at the door people have just been real supportive and telling us how much support they want to give us even if they cant give us help with the kitchen they're offering other services to help us out and things."

The burglars took a bag of money from the register but left it the shop has insurance. The focus now is on getting holiday orders out if you want to help out we have more information on our website. If you know anything about this crime call police.