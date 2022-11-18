Best Black-Friday deals of 2022

Black-Friday is next week, and everyone is looking to find this year’s best deals. The finical website WalletHub recently released their list of best places to shop for this year’s deals. The discounts range from jewelry, toys and even appliances.

Before you go swiping your card at the first deal you see, WalletHub says look for discounts that are at least 37 percent or higher. They say this is the average amount for discounts this year and finding those deals are the best way to avoid any Black-Friday traps.

Your best deals are going to come from the apparel and accessories section of stores. They say this has one of the biggest shares of discounted items. If you were hoping to find a comfortable deal on a new sofa this year, good luck. WalletHub says the furniture section has the smallest percentage of discounts this year.

Overall, JCPenny, Belk and Macy’s will have the largest average discounts. Meanwhile, Costco, Best Buy, and Amazon have made the bottom of the list due to their low discount average this year. WalletHub also broke the list down into who has the best deals for different product categories.

If you’re looking to get the latest gaming console, Belk is your place to go. With a 75.56% average of discounts, shoppers can save as much as 250 dollars on the latest Xbox console. Playstation fans can also win in the game of savings. As of early Friday morning, gamers can get the latest Playstation, NBA game and a carrying bag for 899.99 dollars, saving them 280 dollars.

According to WalletHub, JCPenny is the place to go for computers and phones. While we didn’t find a wide selection there, we looked at the second-best store on the list, Office Depot (and Office Max). There we found 2-in-1 laptops with a savings of 200 dollars or more.

Despite Toys R Us making a comeback in Macy’s stores, Belk is going to be your go to place for the best toy deals. The department store has toys as high as 50 dollars marked down to just 15 dollars. One toy on every kid’s Wishlist this year is a drone. While they can be expensive, Belk has you covered. A Sharper Image Drone is normally 120 dollars however, it is currently on sale for just 36 dollars. Belk is also the go to for appliances this year.

If you want to do some baking and need a mixer, Belk has 200-dollar Frigidaire mixers on sale for 80 dollars. Air Fryers are also on sale. Belk is offering 130-dollar savings on a 5-quart Toastmaster digital Air Fryer.

You can find the breakdown of what stores to go to for the best discount by clicking here.