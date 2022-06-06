Bengies Drive-In hosting double feature for National Drive-In Movie Day

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — June 6 is National Drive-In Movie Day. Bengies Drive-In Theatre is hosting a double feature to celebrate.

There's a screening of a new documentary called “Going Attractions: Back to the Drive-In” by filmmaker April Wright. The documentary focuses on the ups and downs drive-ins have faced since the pandemic. After that, Bengies will be playing the award-winning musical “Grease”.

You are advised to arrive early. The box office opens at 7:45 p.m. and the “Back to the Drive-In” documentary will begin at 8:45 p.m. with “Grease” starting at 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.