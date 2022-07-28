Ben and Jerry's Doggie Desserts Pup Culture tour Comes To Baltimore

I scream, you scream, even your dog screams for ice cream. This weekend you and your furry friend can cool down from a walk in the heat with some Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. The beloved ice cream company will be making a few stops in Baltimore during their East Coast Doggie Desserts Pup Culture tour. The truck will be making four stops in Baltimore with its first at the Patterson Park Observatory today starting at 4.

From 4-8 you and your pup can get some delicious ice cream and participate in some dog friendly activities. Friends from Dogs of Charm City will also be there and give visitors and exclusive peek inside the observatory. Friday you and your pup can visit one of the city’s oldest breweries.

Monument City Brewery will not only be hosting the Ben and Jerrys Ice Cream truck from 3:30 to 7:30, you can also grab a bite of food from the Ekiben food truck. Those arriving on two legs and on four can also hit the dance floor to show off their dance moves to live music and even participate in games. Saturday is sure to be a fun filled day as well with two stops in one day.

Ben and Jerry's will be letting the dogs out at 9 o’clock, you can go to South Broadway where there will be the Fells Point Farmers Market and of course the Ben and Jerry’s truck will be there serving up free doggie dessert samples. Once you and your pup have enjoyed your frozen treat, you can enjoy a nice morning out on the Baltimore Water Taxi at 10:30 or 11. Dogs sail free, but humans will need to dig up some money for their tickets. This event will end at two but if you and your dog still aren’t ready to call it quits, you can bring your weekend to a close at the Sandlot Doggie Cool Down Beach Party.

This party gets started at 4 and ends at 8. You and your dog can head over to 1299 Dock Street where you can enjoy some more ice cream along with cocktails from Bar Movement. This will be the trucks last stop on their East Coast Doggie Desserts Pup Culture tour and you’ll want to make sure your dog brings their floaties and goggles because there will be doggie pools courtesy of Dogs of Charm City. Unlike the other events, there is a five-dollar cover which can only be paid via card as Sandlot Baltimore does not accept cash.