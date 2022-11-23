Bea Gaddy Family Center looking for last minute Thanksgiving volunteers

BALTIMORE, Md — For decades the Bea Gaddy Family Center has helped feed the community and this year is no different. Tomorrow the Bea Gaddy Family Center will be passing out hot food to the Baltimore community, however, they still need volunteers.

Currently, there are 4 opportunities available between today and tomorrow with a combined total of 72 spots open.

Today, 19 volunteers are needed at the St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church. According to the website, this opportunity involves preparing for tomorrow by slicing and panning turkeys from 11am to 3pm. Later, volunteers are needed for recreation center setup. From 5pm to 8pm, 22 more volunteers are needed to help unload trucks and setup stations for tomorrow. Help for this opportunity is needed at the Patterson Park Recreation Center. If you’re interested in helping on Thanksgiving Day, there are two more opportunities available.

From 6am to 9 am, the Bea Gaddy Family Center needs 26 more volunteers to help with food setup. This opportunity is also at Patterson Park Recreation Center. Their last volunteer opportunities for Thanksgiving Day will give 5 volunteers a different experience. According to the website, from 11am to 3pm volunteers will deliver food to seniors and other families that are shut-in their homes. Volunteers will be asked to call families and seniors before arriving so that they can meet at the front door to receive their food.

Anyone who is interested in participating can use the links above to sign up or contact Cynthia Brooks via email at beagaddy@bea-gaddy.org or by phone at (410) 563-2749.