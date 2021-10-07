Barron sworn in as 49th United States attorney for District of Maryland

BALTIMORE — A new attorney has been sworn in for the District of Maryland.

Chief United States District Judge James K. Bredar announced today that Erek L. Barron has been sworn in as the 49th United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Barron now serves as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the District and will oversee the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases. He will also supervise an office of approximately 98 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and 73 support personnel, handling high volume of cases. Prior to taking office as an attorney, Barron was a partner in a law firm in Maryland, member of the Maryland House of Delegates, President-Elect of the Maryland State Bar Association, and President of the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association.

After graduating from the University of Maryland in 1996 and receiving a law degree from George Washington University in 1999, Barron began his career as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County and Baltimore City, working as a prosecutor. He continued his public service as a Trial Attorney in the United States Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, where he handled regional and national gang and organized crime investigations and prosecutions. He then served as Counsel and Policy Advisor to then Senator now U.S President Joe Biden, on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Drugs, where he focused on law enforcement, crime policy and oversight of the United States Department of Justice.