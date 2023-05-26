BALTIMORE, Md — Today you and your pet can enjoy a happy hour downtown.

Tonight at 5, you can visit Center Plaza for barks and booze! There will be different vendors for both pets and humans, food trucks and music.

You can register for the event here. When you register, you will be put on a list for a chance to enjoy wine and beer from Guilford Hall brewery.

Barcs animal rescue and care center will also be there accepting donations. They will be accepting toys, kennel care, food and treats, office supplies, and veterinary care items. You can find theirfull wishlist here.