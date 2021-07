There's a dog at BARCS in South Baltimore that needs a custom wheelchair.

Jodi is 6 months old and was born with a deformed back leg, which causes her to drag her larger leg around.

Her owners surrendered her because they couldn't give her the medical care she needed.

Now, Jodi is at BARCS and the shelter is trying to raise money to get her a customized wheelchair so she can run around and play with other dogs.

You can donate to the shelter's Franky Fund here.