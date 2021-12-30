Baltimore residents can recycle Christmas trees turning them into mulch

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City residents will now be able to recycle their Christmas trees and turn them into mulch.

DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell announced the service that will be taking place from Monday, January 3, 2022, through Saturday, February 5, 2022. Tree mulching is a drop-off event. Residents must bring their trees to the Northwest Residential Drop-off Center, located at 2840 Sisson Street, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents should also make sure that all ornaments, tinsel, and other decoration have been removed from your tree prior to mulching. Residents should bring bags or containers to collect mulch for their own use. For residents who cannot bring their tree for mulching, DPW will offer curbside tree collection starting now through February 5.

On New Year’s Eve, trash and recycling collections will take place on their normal Friday schedule however, offices will be closed on New Year’s Eve. DPW’s Sanitation Yards will be closed including these sanitation yard facilities: