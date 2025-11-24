Baltimore receives $500,000 in grant funding to boost early childhood education programs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced $500,000 in grant funding today to support pre-K and childcare programs across the city, focusing on raising awareness and helping families enroll in existing educational opportunities.

The funding aims to address a significant gap in early childhood education access. Scott highlighted that many families remain unaware of available programs, despite their existence throughout Baltimore.

"Here in Baltimore, every year between 800 and 1000 young people enter kindergarten with no prior educational experience, which makes it harder for them to keep up in school before they even have a chance to start," Scott said.

The mayor's initiative extends beyond awareness campaigns. Scott also announced that the city's planning department will evaluate vacant and underutilized city-owned properties to determine their potential for repurposing as pre-K education facilities.

This dual approach of increasing program visibility while exploring expansion opportunities represents Baltimore's commitment to ensuring more children receive early educational experiences before entering kindergarten.

