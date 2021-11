Jerome Kasey, of Baltimore. is wanted for his involvement in the murder of Jeramiah Beamon.

Harrisburg Police

The shooting happened November 16th in the area of Evergreen and Swatara Streets, in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on Kasey, or this incident, is asked the contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.