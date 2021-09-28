Baltimore man arrested and charged with 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore city has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree murder. 30 year-old Marcus Owens was arrested on September 24 for the murder of 27 year-old Kevin Kelly.

The shooting took place on September 21 at approximately 1:58 a.m., on the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene to investigate the shooting and discovered Kevin Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds. Kelly was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Baltimore Police Department 30-year-old Marcus Owens

After homicide detectives investigated the incident, identified a suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant, homicide detectives arrested Owens for the shooting.

Owens is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.