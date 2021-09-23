Watch
Baltimore man arrested and charged with 1st degree attempted murder

Crime Scene
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 23, 2021
BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore city is being arrested and charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder. 32 year-old Phillip Armstrong was apprehended on September 16 for the June 6 shooting that resulted in another 36 year-old male victim being shot.

Southern District officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Olmstead Street to investigate the reported shooting and after the investigation they obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Armstrong is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility and the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

