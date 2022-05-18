Baltimore makes list of best places to live

BALTIMORE — The list for best places to live in the U.S has been released and two cities in Maryland made the cut.

150 different cities across the U.S. with four of them being in the DMV area. The list also includes other ratings for each city including best place to retire.

Maryland managed to make the list twice. Salisbury came in 115th in best places to live, 46th in best place to retire, and 13th in fastest-growing places. Maryland’s most popular city also made the list. Coming in at No. 84 as best place to live is Baltimore; or as some may call it, Charm City. Baltimore was ranked 84th in best place to live but 64th in best place to retire. In case you were wondering, the top three best cities to live in are Huntsville Alabama, Colorado Springs Connecticut, and Green Bay Wisconsin.

If you’re thinking about moving out of state, you may want to checkout the list for yourself. What you will find may shock you.