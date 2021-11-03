Baltimore looks for ways to improve transportation, develops new survey

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation looks to develop a transit strategy to serve the residents of Baltimore.

The Department of Transportation is working on a Transit Development Plan (TDP) for its Charm City Circulator bus service and the Harbor Connector ferry shuttle service. It has been announced that TDP will serve as a strategic guide to address the city’s changing transit service needs by prioritizing service improvements over the next 5 years.

“This 5-year transit investment strategy will identify opportunities to improve existing Charm City Circulator routes and increase equitable service capacities,” said Mayor Scott. “Transportation is a key quality of life issue, especially for those in underserved communities, so this transit plan lays the foundation for building an inclusive, equitable transit system needed to serve the residents of Baltimore City.”

The Department of Transportation is soliciting feedback with an online community survey. This survey is being conducted to better understand the transit needs of Baltimore City and the feedback will be used in the creation of the TDP to provide recommendations for improved Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector services.

“The Department of Transportation strongly encourages all residents, visitors and transit patrons to participate in this important community survey,” said Director Sharkey. “Community feedback is valuable information that is needed for our planning process and the creation of the TDP, which will help to shape the future of Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector service in Baltimore City for the next five years.”

The Community survey is open now through November 30.