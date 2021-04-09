Baltimore investing $12 million for major senior center projects

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — More than $12 million is being invested in Baltimore County for major senior center projects, including an expansion of the existing Woodlawn Senior Center and plans to build a new dedicated senior center in northern Baltimore County.

"Our senior centers are vital community anchors for so many of Baltimore County’s older adults. As we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we want every senior in every community to have access to a high-quality, modern, and accessible senior center,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

"This investment will create more equitable opportunities for more of our county’s seniors and will help our neighbors stay active, stay connected, and age in place in the communities where they have lived and raised their families.”

Baltimore County will provide $4.6 million in state and county funding for a significant renovation and expansion of the existing Woodlawn Senior Center. Since its original construction in 2001, membership at the Woodlawn location has grown significantly, to nearly 600 members today, and the center’s existing space is no longer adequate.

The new project includes an addition and a renovation of the current site, which will add a fitness center, new multipurpose rooms, multiple classrooms, and handicap accessible restrooms.

Once complete, the project will nearly triple the size of the existing center.

Construction on the expanded Woodlawn Senior Center project is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

$3 million will also go towards potential land acquisition, planning, and design for a new, dedicated senior center to serve Northern Baltimore County residents.

Currently, Baltimore County’s Hereford Senior Center operates on the second floor of the Hereford Volunteer Fire Station and is open only during limited hours.

The County will look to create a new, dedicated senior center to more fully meet the needs of older adults in Northern Baltimore County.

“The Department is excited to see the County Executive’s commitment to the older adults we serve within our senior centers and their surrounding communities,” Laura D. Riley, the Director of the Baltimore County Department of Aging said.

“These investments will allow us to better serve our growing memberships around the County and to be more equitable in the distribution of our resources.”

For more information on Baltimore County’s 20 senior centers or further details on activities for older adults, visit the Department of Aging's website or visit any of the twenty senior center Facebook pages.