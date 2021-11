BALTIMORE — There will be a ceremony honoring the life and service of general Colin Powell.

It starts at 7:00 p.m., at the War Memorial Building. The national association for black veterans is hosting the event.

"He didn't stop and he rose to the top Colin Powell. Let us not forget. And he should be in every history book."

General Colin Powell's funeral will be held tomorrow. He died October 18 from COVID-19 complications. He was 84 years old.