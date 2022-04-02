Watch
Baltimore County's New Technology Center has opened at Winfield Police Athletic League Center

Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 18:39:35-04

BALTIMORE — A new enrichment center has opened up for students at the Winfield Police Athletic League Center Saturday.

The New Technology Center will bring technology and resources to students in the Owings Mills, Randallstown, and Windsor Mills communities.

It is a partnership effort with PCs for People and the Baltimore County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to provides meals and educational support services in the Windsor Mill area.

The technology center is equipped with computers, printers, and a projector.

The effort started with a donation drive last fall for PC’s for People and grew into a collaboration with the sorority along with members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity for the enrichment center.

Organizers say the donation drive, the new center and the ongoing support of community organizations and government officials will continue to have a significant impact for children and families in the community.

