Baltimore County Public Schools aim for January 3 in person return

TOWSON, Md — Baltimore County public Schools have made an announcement regarding in-person learning for the new year.

The school system is moving forward with its plans to have students and staff return to schools and offices in-person on January 3, 2022. The Maryland State Department of Education also issued a statement clarifying that the expectation is that all school districts remain open for in-person learning and support for temporary transitions to virtual learning on a case-by-case basis.

The County School system has emphasized providing COVID-19 resources to students, staff, and families such as KN95 masks, onsite PCR testing, and rapid home testing kits. School nurses will also continue to conduct testing for students and staff who develop symptoms at school.

The school system will also postpone all athletic contests and extracurricular activities until January 10, 2022.