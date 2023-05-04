Baltimore County Police say the disappearance of Michelle Rust is a result of foul play

Baltimore County Police are back in an Arbutus neighborhood Thursday morning, over two decades after a mother went missing.

On July 20, 2002, Michelle Rust was getting ready for her 3-year-old son's birthday party. She had to run out for a few items and was never seen again.

Now, Baltimore County Police say they have completed a number of interviews and shifted through evidence and have determined the disappearance of Michelle Rust was the result of foul play.

In a release on Thursday police say nobody actually say Michelle Rust leaver her home on Clark Boulevard. Nobody saw her driving her green Dodge Caravan, but that van was found on Clyde Avenue in Lansdowne after she disappeared.

WMAR-2 News has featured Michelle Rust's disappearance in our Maryland Mysteries series. In February of 2021 Mark Roper spoke to Michelle's mother. She talked about the day Michelle disappeared, “I got a phone call about 9:30, maybe quarter of ten, and Dwight called me and he said ‘do you know where Michelle is?’ and I said no, I thought she was home and he said she went to the store.”

The family went on a search for Michelle right away. They checked several nearby Walmarts, hoping a surveillance camera might have caught a glimpse of Michelle on video but there was no sign of the 24-year-old missing mom.

Michelle was 24-years-old in 2002. She is 5'4", 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She had a permanent retainer on her lower teeth. She was wearing a black v-neck shirt, a princess cut sapphire ring and a diamond engagement ring and a white gold cross necklace with diamonds.

Detectives are conducting searches at undisclosed locations in Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

Anyone with information about this case who could help find answers for both Michelle's family and detectives is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, 410-887-3943.