Baltimore County Police arrest teens trying to steal cars

A 15 and 14-year-old are arrested by police after a destruction of property call.

It happened Tuesday, May 9th, just after midnight.

County police were called to the 6600 block of Loch Hill Road. When police got there they found several vehicles broken into and damaged.

Officers located a dark sedan with its engine running at Raven Hill and Loch Hill Roads.

Two juveniles jumped into the sedan and drove off. Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle several times, but the driver refused, at one point, the suspect vehicle dragged an officer who was attempting to stop the juveniles.

The suspect vehicle also struck two marked police cars while attempting to flee.

The 15 and 14-year-old juvenile suspects were finally stopped at the intersection of Northwood Drive and Pentwood Road.

Officers later identified at least five vehicles that were broken into in connection to these suspects.

