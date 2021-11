BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old from Dundalk has gone missing this afternoon.

Baltimore County Police are looking for Jermaine Xavier Frisby Jr who was last seen was last seen at 12:00 p.m., in the 1900 block Delvale Ave.

Baltimore County Police Department 14-year-old Jermaine Xavier Frisby Jr

Frisby Jr., was wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. Those who have any information should call 911 or 410-307-2020.

We will continue to update you with information.