Baltimore County offices and service centers close for New Year's holiday

TOWSON, Md — In recognition of the New Year's holiday Baltimore County offices and service centers will close on December 31st.

Offices, including Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed fro the holiday. On New Year's Day, trash collection will not occur in Baltimore County, and all three trash and recycling drop-off centers will be closed. Collections of all types may occur later than usual during the last week of December and the first week of January.

If a collection does not occur on the scheduled day during this period of time, the materials should be left out until collection occurs.