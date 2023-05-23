Baltimore County is making it easier for you to explore its 362 parks and rec centers

Did you know Baltimore County has 362 parks and rec centers?

Now you can find new places to explore with the County's Park Finder web tool.

It's all part of the Department of Rec and Parks efforts to improve visibility and to get people out and about using the facilities the county has to offer.

“Park Finder will allow the public the opportunity to find all of our amazing park assets throughout Baltimore County,” said Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our capital development team and Office of Information Technology, residents and visitors will enjoy an enhanced level of customer service while looking for a field, pavilion, boat ramp, pickleball court, or any other recreation amenity in our system.”

“Baltimore County parks have it all – pristine waterways and forests, athletic fields, fun and educational activities for families and more,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “This new tool will offer residents and visitors a comprehensive, user-friendly way to get outside and explore the area’s large array of natural resources and diverse recreational opportunities.”

