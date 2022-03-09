Baltimore County Council redraws legislative district map

New maps for federal, state and local elections have to be drawn after the U.S. Census every 10 years. In Baltimore County, that process continues to be riddled with controversy.

Late Tuesday night, the Baltimore County Council submitted its proposal for a new map of its seven districts. The new map has one district - District 4 - that has a majority of African Americans living in it.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the first map of the districts submitted by council members violated the Voting Rights Act because it only had that one majority African American district. There is not a lot of difference between the one challenged in court and the new maps.

Groups like the ACLU and Baltimore County brand of the NAACP reject both of these maps arguing almost half of Baltimore County residents are minorities. They're calling for a new map by Tuesday, March 15 - one week before new candidates can file for the primary election June 28.

Those groups came up with proposed maps with more than one majority African American district.

