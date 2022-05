Zeke Cohen

Posted at 7:53 AM, May 27, 2022

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman's Twitter account has been hacked. A verified Gamestop NFT account appeared to take over Zeke Cohen's account around 11 p.m. Thursday. NFT stands for 'non-fungible token' and is described as a one-one-a-kind, verifiable digital collectible. Twitter (@Zeke_Cohen) Twitter (@Zeke_Cohen)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.