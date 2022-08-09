Baltimore City Police Accountability Board Now Accepting Applications

BALTIMORE, Md — Baltimore City residents have the chance to be apart of their police department's Accountability Board. Those interested in joining must live in the City and cannot be an elected official or employed as a law enforcement officer at any point during their time on the board.

Board members will be allowed to serve up to four years in one term but can’t however serve two consecutive terms.

Applications can be emailed to civilrights@baltimorecity.gov and mailed to 7 E. Redwood St, 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.

