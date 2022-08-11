Baltimore city Department of Public Works Logo Contest

BALTIMORE, Md — Calling all artist, Baltimore city Department of Public Works is hosting a contest to find a new logo design for their upcoming Cleaner, Greener, Beautiful-Baltimore campaign. The goal of the campaign is to stop illegal dumping in the city and reduce blight in the city’s streets, storm drains and alleys. This contest is open to all Baltimore City residence and welcomes professional and amateur artist to participate. All designs must be original artwork.

Participants can submit as many as two designs, and they aren’t limited to being 2D. DPW says it is also open to receiving 3D logo submissions. They emphasize all logos must work in various resolutions and must be j-p-g, p-n-g, gif, p-d-f or eps files.

The winner of the contest will receive $1,500 that they will need to use to support the campaign event and also give all rights of the logo to Baltimore’s Department of Public Health. The second place winner receive $500 to be used at the campaigns community event while honorable mentions will be given certificates and have their name on the DPW website.

Submissions for the contest must be in by Next Friday August 19 by 11:59. Those files need to emailed to dpwcleanergreener@baltimorecity.gov in a zip or soft file. You can view the contest full list of requirements and scoring rubric here.

