Baltimore City declares Code Blue among winter weather

Code Blue extended once again in Baltimore
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 15, 2024
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has declared a Code Blue Tuesday evening, January 16, into Thursday morning, January 18, with winter weather impacting the area.

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore starting tomorrow night, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Acting Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller.

More information on cold weather tips, tips for keeping others safe, and important numbers for shelters, can be found HERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.