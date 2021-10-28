Baltimore braces itself for tough storm hitting the east coast

BALTIMORE — DPW in Baltimore prepares for heavy rainfall storming through the east coast.

Storm Maintenance Crews are actively checking for debris around City storm drain inlets and cleaning debris out of the inlets, if needed, before expected heavy rains reach the Baltimore area.

DPW is prepared for the upcoming storm event and has seven crews on standby to respond in an emergency. Storm preparation coverage started today with pre-cleaning and will continue into tomorrow with DPW crews responding to concerns about flooding conditions.

The city announced that sandbags and garage parking will be available for Baltimore City residents in preparation for possible flooding. With the threat of tidal flooding in low-lying areas, the BCDOT will have limited quantities of sandbags available for City residents this weekend.