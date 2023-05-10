Baltimore baseball legend helping to build science superstars in Carroll County

STEM and baseball. It turns out the partnership is a home run in Carroll County.

Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary celebrated the opening of thier STEM center. It's of 29 new centers, with one, eventually, in every Carroll County Elementary and Middle School.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) centers came to life thanks to a one-million dollar partnership between The Kahlert Foundation and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

It will provide state-of-the-art equipment and furniture for students to engage with and learn.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to bring STEM education to the students of Carroll County. This partnership will give students the opportunity to learn and grow in ways they never imagined, and extremely proud to be a part of the program," said Greg Kahlert, President of the Kahlert Foundation.

This isn't the first time the two organizations have joined forces. A $75,000 in 2022 allowed them to install two STEM centers one in Howard County and one in Carroll County.

Now it's a district-wide initiative, “These resources will allow teachers to provide students with enhanced and unique hands-on learning opportunities, as well as support STEM clubs and extracurricular offerings and activities. Carroll County Public Schools is very fortunate to be able to partner with these two great foundations to bring these supplemental instructional resources to our students,” said Cynthia McCabe, Superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools.

Hall of Famer, and co-founder of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Cal Ripken, Jr. attended got a chance to interact with students at Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

“I’m so proud of the way that the foundation identified and took on the need to provide STEM centers in elementary and middle schools around the country. Thanks to partners like the Khalert Foundation we can have a much greater impact for the students in Carroll County and we continue to look for ways to replicate this terrific model throughout Maryland and nationwide."

The two-year partnership will begin with STEM center installations and training sessions at nine Carroll County schools this spring.