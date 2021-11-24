Award winning miniature train garden relocated to Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md — Tis the season for the start of all the holiday garden displays. This one will take flight. In the biggest move since the Browns moved to Baltimore, the Jacksonville Senior Center has relocated its award winning train garden to Middle River.

Due to Covid, the center closed and those creators, and builders decided it had to shift the platform elsewhere. With connections at the Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum, the center landed the perfect spot. You will see trains and planes. The east side will be represented. Aero Acres, Marshy Point, and Bengies all represented. You will take four steps and land on the beach in Ocean City. You will visit the inlet and the boardwalk. Martin’s will show up on the tarmac and trains go round and round.

This incredible display will open to you Saturday morning at 11 when Santa arrives by helicopter. The Glenn L Martin Aviation Museum is located at 701 Wilson Point Road.