Autopsy: Actor Michael K. Williams died of drug intoxication

AP
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication, New York City’s medical examiner said Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Michael Kenneth Williams
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 16:31:17-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's medical examiner says actor Michael K. Williams died of acute drug intoxication. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. The 54-year-old actor was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. Police said at the time that they suspected a drug overdose. The medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident. Williams was nominated this year for an Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and was honored in Sunday's in memoriam section.

