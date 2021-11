BALTIMORE — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old teenager.

Jamea Gunn last seen on November 18 at 6:30 a.m., in the 41100 block of Hunters Hill Circle 21133. Jamea is about 5’2” tall and weighs 110lbs she also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Baltimore County Police Department

If you know where she is authorities are asking you to contact 911 or 410-307-2020.