PERRY HALL, Md — Authorities are on the lookout for a missing man from Perry Hall who may be in emotional distress.

47-year-old Eugene Meneses went missing from the 8700 block of Silver Hall Rd. Meneses stands at 5’7" inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda MD (5ELJ59).

Baltimore County Police Department 47-year-old Eugene Meneses

Anyone with information please call 911 or The Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.