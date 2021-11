BALTIMORE — Authorities are on the lookout for a man who went missing from Baltimore.

25-year-old Ikenna Emerenini left the 6400 block of Falkirk Rd this afternoon. He's 6'0" tall and weighs 260 pounds. Emerenini was last seen wearing an ash colored hoodie, dark pants, and brown boots.

Baltimore Police Department

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.