Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Authorities search for Baltimore county burglary suspect

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore County Police Department
Police look for suspect that was in connection to four burglaries
Authorities search for Baltimore county burglary suspect
Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 18:14:09-04

BALTIMORE — Authorities are still searching for a burglary suspect that has been in connection with four burglaries in the Woodlawn and Pikesville area earlier this month.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect and they are asking you to contact them at 410-307-2020 if you have any information regarding the suspect.

Those who choose to remain anonymous are eligible for a $2,000 reward and can also submit information through Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online, or their mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019