Authorities search for Baltimore county burglary suspect

BALTIMORE — Authorities are still searching for a burglary suspect that has been in connection with four burglaries in the Woodlawn and Pikesville area earlier this month.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect and they are asking you to contact them at 410-307-2020 if you have any information regarding the suspect.

Those who choose to remain anonymous are eligible for a $2,000 reward and can also submit information through Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online, or their mobile app.